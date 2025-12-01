7 plants that instantly make your home look more expensive

Nothing elevates a space quite like greenery. From high-end apartments to cozy suburban homes, carefully chosen plants add texture, height and softness, instantly giving interiors a curated, designer feel. And the best part? You don’t need to splurge on art or furniture to get the same effect. Sometimes, the right plant in the right spot does all the heavy lifting.

Interior designers say seven varieties in particular have become synonymous with luxury living. Think sculptural forms, timeless foliage, and statement-making silhouettes that transform an ordinary room into something special. Whether you have a sprawling living area or a small apartment, these options work across styles and spaces.

The Seven Plants That Signal Luxury

Fiddle Leaf Fig – A modern design classic. Its bold, broad leaves act like living architecture, making it a natural focal point in any space.

Olive Tree – With silvery foliage and slender branches, this tree adds understated Mediterranean elegance to coastal and farmhouse homes alike.

Monstera – The iconic split leaf instantly creates drama, even in a modest pot on a side table or plant stand.

Snake Plant – Sleek and upright, it’s perfect for minimalist or modern interiors, especially when paired with simple, sculptural planters.

Bird of Paradise – Known for its dramatic paddle leaves, it brings tropical luxury to both contemporary and coastal schemes.

Trailing Plants (Pothos, Ivy) – Ideal for shelves and mantels, these cascading plants soften hard lines and create visual movement.

Pampas Grass – Technically dried grass, but now a styling staple. Its soft, neutral plumes bring texture and warmth to almost any palette.

Why Plants Elevate Interiors

The popularity of these choices ties into a broader movement: biophilic design. More Australians are styling their homes with natural elements, recognising that greenery doesn’t just look good – it makes us feel good. A recent design trend report highlighted that plants are no longer finishing touches; they’re central to how we define comfort and luxury indoors.

Psychologists suggest that greenery fosters calm, reduces stress, and creates a sense of connection with nature, even in high-density living. A bird of paradise in the corner or an olive tree by a window can change the way a room feels, making it softer, more inviting and more intentional.

The Practical Challenge

But there’s one catch: keeping them alive. Busy lifestyles, low-light apartments and Australia’s varied climate mean many homeowners struggle to keep greenery thriving. Fiddle leaf figs, for example, are notoriously temperamental. Snake plants can survive neglect, but not every species is as forgiving.

This is where high-quality artificial plants are quietly stepping in. They offer the same sophisticated aesthetic without watering schedules, pruning sessions, or the risk of pests. For renters, frequent travellers, or anyone short on time, realistic greenery delivers the look without the stress.

Expert Insight

Design expert Josh Bulafkin, CEO of The Plants Project, says demand for lifelike greenery has soared in recent years as people look for easy ways to achieve a high-end look.

“Plants add texture, colour and life to any room, but not every home has the right conditions to support live greenery,” he explains. “Artificial options provide the same sophisticated aesthetic while eliminating the pressure of maintenance.”

Bulafkin adds that the secret to making artificial plants look expensive lies in two things: realism and styling. “Choose options with natural colour variation and lifelike textures, and place them in quality containers that complement your interior. A cheap pot will instantly undermine even the most convincing plant.”

Styling for Impact

From fiddle leaf figs in statement planters to trailing ivy cascading down bookshelves, greenery – whether real or realistic, has become a design essential. Designers now treat plants like artwork: an element that provides softness, movement and scale.

For homeowners, that means thinking beyond filling corners. Vary heights, textures and plant types just as you would with furniture or lighting. A tall olive tree can anchor a room, while smaller trailing plants add detail and dimension. Pampas grass, meanwhile, offers a neutral texture that blends seamlessly with modern, coastal or bohemian interiors.

The Final Word

Whether it’s the satisfaction of nurturing a living plant or the simplicity of styling with realistic greenery, adding these seven plant varieties can instantly make a home feel more polished, intentional and luxurious. Greenery is no longer just a finishing touch – it’s a core part of creating spaces that look and feel expensive.

Prev x