TL;DR

Desky Sigma is the best L-shaped gaming desk for serious gamers , with a 225 kg rating, triple-motor lift and desktops up to 2000 × 1800 mm.

UpDown Desk PRO+ Corner is best for sturdy frame construction , with a 200 kg rating and a 10-year warranty.

FlexiSpot E7L is best for versatile mixed-use workspaces , with three motors and a 150 kg rating.

Artiss is best for entry-level pricing , with L-shaped electric desks from around A$330.

Match the desktop size to your room first, since an L-shape needs a clear corner and enough depth for two monitors.

The Desky Sigma is the best L-shaped gaming desk for serious gamers in Australia, with a 225 kg triple-motor frame and desktops up to 2000 × 1800 mm. Six more desks each win a different award, from sturdy frame construction to entry-level pricing.

An L-shaped gaming desk gives a PC, a console and a streaming rig their own zones, and a height-adjustable frame lets you stand during long sessions. We cover seven options below, and our own Sigma has been in daily use since 2023.

L-Shaped Gaming Desks Compared

Desk Best for Standout fact Desky Sigma L-shaped gaming desk for serious gamers 225 kg rating, left and right versions UpDown Desk PRO+ Corner sturdy frame construction 200 kg rating FlexiSpot E7L versatile mixed-use workspaces triple-motor frame Stando rebrand from an established desk maker 200 kg corner range, formerly Zen Space Desks Artiss entry-level pricing L-shapes from about A$330 Oikiture first-time gaming setups single-motor L-shape Advwin compact corner rooms corner desks from about A$170

What Makes an L-Shaped Desk Work for Gaming

A gaming L-shape works when the corner is deep enough for two 27-inch monitors and the frame carries the full load without strain. We check four things before anything else: capacity, desktop size, lift speed and warranty.

Capacity matters because a PC tower, monitors, speakers and a capture card add up. Desktop size decides whether the second arm holds a console or a streaming mic. Lift speed and noise affect how often you actually stand.

Safe Work Australia advises breaking up long sitting periods, and a sit-stand frame makes that easy.

1. Desky Sigma L-Shape Gaming Desk: Best L-shaped gaming desk for serious gamers

The Sigma is Desky’s L-shaped gaming desk, built for a PC on one arm and a console or streaming gear on the other. Desktops come in 1600 × 1400, 1800 × 1500 and 2000 × 1800 mm, in left and right versions, on 25 mm surfaces. The frame lifts 225 kg across 60 to 125 cm at 40 mm/s and about 40 dB.

Our desk team has run the Sigma every day since 2023, moving between sitting and standing three to four or more times daily. The surface holds a PC, a pair of 27-inch monitors, a keyboard and mouse, a charging dock, gaming peripherals and audio and streaming equipment.

Arielle features the Sigma in its Australian corner desk roundup and says the matt black surface gives offices an executive look.

Buyers rate the Sigma 5.0 out of 5 across 9 reviews on its product page, and a five-star Trustpilot reviewer, Eloy, praises Desky for gaming setups:

“Super high quality standing desks, that are very convenient for an office or a gaming PC setup. Looks very modern! Customer service also respond quickly!”

Desky keeps change-of-mind returns to 7 days on purpose, since every returned desk adds freight, packaging and landfill. Director John Beaver explains:

We’re working towards B Corp certification, and environmental stewardship is the part we care most about getting right. A standing desk is a big, heavy product, so we take responsibility for its whole life, not just the sale. Almost Perfect is one of the ways we’re already reducing landfill, and we’ll keep building on it as we work to meet B Corp’s standards.

Key advantages

Triple-motor lift with a 225 kg rating.

Three desktop sizes from 1600 × 1400 mm to 2000 × 1800 mm, with left and right layouts.

10-year warranty on frame, motors and electronics, plus 5 years on the desktop.

Same-day dispatch on orders before 12pm Brisbane time, with Australian-based support.

Potential drawbacks

Pricing starts from A$1,599, which sits above entry-level corner desks.

The cable channel is a separately sold accessory.

Larger sizes need a generous corner of floor space.

A good fit for

Gamers who run two monitors, a console and streaming gear on one desk suit the Sigma. Desky also performs strongly in office setups, where the Dual Melamine shows 4.9 out of 5 from 1,269 reviews and the Dual desk holds the AFRDI Blue Tick under certificate 17617/1.

Contact: Address: 2620 Ipswich Road, Darra QLD 4076 (click and collect); 865 Stanley St, Woolloongabba QLD 4102 Phone: (07) 3088 9131 Instagram: instagram.com/deskyau/

2. UpDown Desk PRO+ Corner: Best for sturdy frame construction

The UpDown Desk PRO+ Corner lifts 200 kg and carries a 10-year warranty, which gives heavy gaming rigs generous headroom. Its corner melamine desktop is listed at A$1,619, and the brand backs its desks with a 100-day money-back guarantee.

Key advantages

200 kg capacity on a corner frame.

10-year warranty on the corner model.

Orders placed before 12pm dispatch the same day.

Potential drawbacks

The corner desktop is melamine.

Pricing sits at the premium end.

Capacity sits below the Sigma’s 225 kg.

A good fit for

Builders with a heavy PC and multiple screens suit the PRO+ Corner.

Contact: Address: 128-130 South Park Drive, Dandenong South VIC 3175 Phone: 1300 650 773 Instagram: instagram.com/updowndesk/

3. FlexiSpot E7L: Best for versatile mixed-use workspaces

The FlexiSpot E7L frame uses three motors and lifts 150 kg from 63.5 to 129 cm at 38 mm/s. It is listed on FlexiSpot’s Australian store from A$719.99, which suits rooms that serve as both a home office and a gaming corner.

Key advantages

Triple-motor L-shaped frame.

63.5 to 129 cm height range.

Listed from A$719.99 .

Potential drawbacks

Capacity is 150 kg, below the Sigma and PRO+ Corner.

Lift speed is 38 mm/s, slightly below the Sigma’s 40 mm/s.

Assembly takes tools and some effort, according to TechRadar’s review.

A good fit for

Households that share one room for work and play suit the E7L.

Contact: Address: Suite 302, 432 St Kilda Road, Melbourne VIC 3004 Phone: +61 3 6161 3555

4. Stando: Best rebrand from an established desk maker

Stando is the 2024 rebrand of Zen Space Desks, a Brisbane brand founded in 2016. Its Summit Series corner desks list a 200 kg lifting capacity from A$1,549, and the brand ships from a Melbourne warehouse in Westmeadows.

Key advantages

Five Summit Series corner desks, each with a 200 kg capacity.

10-year warranty listed on its site.

Eight years of desk-making history under the Zen Space name.

Potential drawbacks

Corner models start from A$1,549, above entry-level L-shapes.

The brand is newer under its current name.

Capacity of 200 kg sits below the Sigma’s 225 kg.

A good fit for

Buyers who value a long-running maker with a refreshed name suit Stando.

Contact: Address: 3/71 Western Ave, Westmeadows VIC 3049 Instagram: instagram.com/stando.au/

5. Artiss: Best for entry-level pricing

Artiss sells L-shaped electric desks from around A$330 through JB Hi-Fi, Harvey Norman, Bunnings Marketplace and Myer. Retail listings show a 12-month warranty, which makes Artiss a starter pick for lighter setups.

Key advantages

L-shaped electric desks from about A$330 .

Stocked at four major Australian retailers.

A dual-motor L-shape with four height presets is listed at Bunnings.

Potential drawbacks

Warranty is 12 months on retail listings.

The 140 cm model lifts at 25 mm/s.

Desktops are particleboard.

A good fit for

Students and casual gamers on a tight budget suit Artiss.

Contact: Instagram: instagram.com/artiss.au/

6. Oikiture: Best for first-time gaming setups

Oikiture lists a single-motor L-shape rated at 100 kg with a 20 mm/s lift. Its single-motor 145 cm L-shape is listed from A$299 at Harvey Norman, which gives newcomers an easy first step into sit-stand gaming.

Key advantages

100 kg rating on the L-shape.

Listed from A$299 at Harvey Norman.

Stocked by five Australian retailers.

Potential drawbacks

Single motor with a 20 mm/s lift speed.

Frame warranty terms vary by retailer.

Capacity suits lighter rigs.

A good fit for

Newcomers building a first PC corner suit Oikiture.

Contact: Sold at: Harvey Norman, Bunnings Marketplace, Myer, Everyday Rewards and Sunyee

7. Advwin: Best for compact corner rooms

Advwin sells L-shaped corner desks from about A$170 with a 73 to 115 cm range and a 70 kg capacity. The compact footprint fits bedrooms and small studies.

Key advantages

73 to 115 cm height range.

Compact corner footprint.

Anti-collision safety system and a cable management tray.

Potential drawbacks

70 kg capacity limits heavy rigs.

Lift speed is 20 to 25 mm/s.

Support runs by email from 9 am to 5 pm on weekdays.

A good fit for

Gamers with a small corner and a light setup suit Advwin.

Contact: Address: 103 Assembly Dr, Dandenong South VIC 3175 Instagram: instagram.com/advwin.official/

Choosing a Desktop Size for Your Rig

A 1600 × 1400 mm desktop suits a single monitor, a console and a compact PC. The 1800 × 1500 mm size holds two 27-inch monitors with room for peripherals, and the 2000 × 1800 mm size adds a full streaming corner.

Left and right versions let the long arm face the room or the wall, so check which arm your dominant hand reaches first.

Lift speed and noise matter during long sessions. The Sigma moves at 40 mm/s and about 40 dB, so a height change during a match stays quiet. It is available in Matte Black, Space Grey, Grey and White.

Planning Your Gaming Layout

A good L-shaped layout puts the main monitors on the long arm and the console or streaming gear on the short arm. We recommend leaving room behind the chair and checking the wall clearance for the corner before ordering.

Cable routing also shapes the layout, and a cable tray under the desktop keeps leads clear of the lifting columns.

Making Your Choice

Desky Sigma is the best L-shaped gaming desk for serious gamers, and UpDown Desk PRO+ Corner is best for sturdy frame construction. FlexiSpot E7L is best for versatile mixed-use workspaces, Stando is best rebrand from an established desk maker, Artiss is best for entry-level pricing, Oikiture is best for first-time gaming setups, and Advwin is best for compact corner rooms.

The right desk depends on your rig weight, room corner and budget. We suggest weighing capacity and warranty first, then choosing the desktop size that fits your monitors.

Your Questions Answered

How much weight can an L-shaped standing desk hold?

Capacity depends on the frame. The Desky Sigma is rated to 225 kg, while the Oikiture and Advwin L-shapes list 100 kg and 70 kg.

What is the best size for a gaming L-shaped desk?

A 1800 × 1500 mm desktop suits most dual-monitor gaming setups. The Sigma also offers 1600 × 1400 and 2000 × 1800 mm sizes.

What warranty does the Desky Sigma carry?

The Sigma carries a 10-year warranty on its frame, motors and electronics, and 5 years on the desktop. Support is Australian-based.

Can I return a Desky if I change my mind?

Desky accepts change-of-mind returns within 7 days, and faulty items stay covered whatever the window under the 10-year frame, motor and electronics warranty, with Australian-based support.

How often should I stand while gaming?

SafeWork SA suggests changing posture every 30 minutes and not standing for more than 40 minutes at a time.

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