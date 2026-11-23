Tame Impala’s record night at the ARIA Awards on Nov. 18 was a reminder of how far a home-recorded project from Perth can travel. Kevin Parker took seven awards and now holds 22 ARIAs, more than Silverchair or John Farnham. Most independent acts start much further back, with a new upload and a few dozen plays.

That early stage is the gap music promotion companies try to fill. One of them is Artist Push, a service that works with independent artists, small labels and managers. It sells campaigns on YouTube, Instagram, TikTok, SoundCloud, Beatport, Apple Music and other streaming platforms.

The company in numbers

The site lists more than 134,000 orders delivered and more than 67,000 artists served since 2017. Customers rate it 4.9 across more than 470 product reviews.

What it sells

Most services are single orders with a fixed price and a delivery window. An artist can order YouTube views or subscribers, Spotify plays, SoundCloud plays, Apple Music plays or a Beatport chart push. Each listing states the price, the delivery time and what the order includes.

For a full release, the company sells ready-made bundles. The smallest, On Repeat, costs $49 and combines streams, YouTube ad views, a day of organic push and one music blog feature. The largest, Main Stage, costs $1,199 and adds playlist pitching, U.S. internet radio spins and five blog features.

Other options include radio campaigns on U.S. internet stations that run for 14 days. Music blog features start at $15 for one blog.

The YouTube ads service

In 2026 the company added a YouTube Ads Campaign for music videos. Its ads team builds and runs the campaign in Google Ads from the Artist Push account. The artist sends a public video link and a short brief about genre, similar artists and target countries.

Budgets start at $49. Campaigns go live within three business days and usually run for two to three weeks. The artist can pick worldwide placement or premium markets, which include Australia, the U.S., the U.K. and Canada. At the end comes a PDF report with views, countries and budget spent.

The views appear in the artist’s own YouTube Analytics under the source “YouTube advertising.” If Google rejects the ad, the team runs another video or refunds the order.

What it won’t promise

The company’s own page states its limits plainly: “We don’t guarantee charts, algorithms or fame.” What it does guarantee is the count, the delivery window and a refund if an order isn’t delivered.

Artist Push also never asks for a channel login. A public link to the video or track is enough to start an order. That matters, since paid promotion is ordinary marketing, but bots and sudden spikes are a real risk on every platform.

Results so far

The company keeps a short list of all-time results since 2016. It says 115 artists it worked with reached the Beatport Top 100 and 309 reached the iTunes Top 100. Six reached the Billboard Hot 100, and five appeared on DJ Mag charts.

Most clients aren’t chasing a chart spot, though. The company describes its main job as giving new music a first push so a release gets seen at all. For a Perth act with a fresh single and a show on the calendar, that first push is often the hardest part.

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