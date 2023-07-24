10 Mouth-Watering Foods to Try for Corporate Catering

Corporate events and meetings are an integral part of the business world. One aspect that can make or break such gatherings is the catering. When it comes to corporate catering, it’s important to book corporate function venues Melbourne that serves mouth-watering dishes that leave a lasting impression on the attendees.

For your next corporate event, try these ten delicious foods that will amaze everyone. From appetizers to desserts, we have you covered with a diverse selection of culinary delights.

1. Stuffed Mushrooms

These delectable bites are a perfect choice for corporate catering. Savory stuffed mushrooms are filled with a flavorful mixture of breadcrumbs, cheese, herbs and spices. They are baked to perfection, creating a delightful combination of earthy mushrooms and savory stuffing. These bite-sized appetizers are easy to serve and will impress your guests.

2. Chicken Skewers

Chicken skewers are a classic crowd-pleaser that never fails to satisfy. Tender pieces of marinated chicken are threaded onto skewers and grilled to perfection. Whether you opt for traditional flavors like teriyaki or experiment with bold spices, these succulent skewers are a hit among corporate event attendees.

3. Caesar Salad with Grilled Chicken

A classic Caesar salad with grilled chicken is always a crowd-pleaser. The crisp romaine lettuce, cream Caesar dressing, and tender grilled chicken create a harmonious blend of flavors. Serve it with freshly baked croutons for an added touch.

4. Beef Sliders

Beef sliders are a popular choice for corporate catering, offering a miniaturized version of a classic hamburger. These mouth-watering treats feature juicy beef patties cooked to perfection and nestled between soft buns. Customize the sliders wit ha variety of toppings and condiments to cater to different preferences.

5. Sushi Platter

For a sophisticated and elegant touch, consider offering a delightful sushi platter at your corporate event. Sushi is a Japanese delicacy consisting of vinegared rice, fresh fish, and vegetables, and all expertly rolled into bite-sized pieces. The variety of flavors and textures make sushi a versatile choice that caters to different dietary preferences.

6. Pasta Primavera

Pasta Primavera is a vibrant and flavorful dish that incorporates fresh vegetables and pasta. This Italian favorite is perfect for corporate events, as it can be customized to accommodate various dietary restrictions. The colorful medley of vegetables, such as bell peppers, zucchini and cherry tomatoes, adds a refreshing touch. Toss it with al dente pasta and a light sauce for a truly scrumptious dish.

7. Chocolate Mousse

No corporate catering menu is complete without a heavenly dessert option. Chocolate mousse is a timeless classic that never fails to impress. Its rich and velvety texture, combined with the intense flavor of chocolate, creates a delightful indulgence for the taste buds.

Serve the chocolate mousse in elegant individual portions, garnished with fresh berries, to add a touch of sophistication to your event.

8. Mini Quiches

Mini quiches are a versatile and crowd-pleasing option for corporate catering. These savory pastries are filled with a variety of ingredients, such as cheese, vegetables and meats. The individual portions make them easy to serve and allow guests to sample different flavors. Whether served as appetizers or part of a brunch menu, mini quiches are sure to leave a lasting impression.

9. Mediterranean Mezze Platter

Add a touch of Mediterranean flair to your corporate catering with a flavorful mezze platter. This assortment of small dishes offers a variety of flavors and textures, allowing guests to create their own personalized bites. Include hummus, tabbouleh, stuffed grape leaves, olives and pita bread to provide a diverse and satisfying culinary experience.

10. Fruit Tartlets

Fruit tartlets are a delightful and refreshing dessert option for corporate events. These bite-sized treats feature a buttery pastry crust filled with a luscious cream or custard base and topped with an assortment of fresh fruits.

From Boardrooms to Banquets

For a successful corporate event, choosing the right menu and corporate catering will make or break your event. From elegant appetizers to satisfying main courses and delectable desserts, each dish is thoughtfully crafted to create a memorable culinary experience.

