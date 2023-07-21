Online Casinos vs. Live Casinos vs. Land-based: The Advantages of Each

The gambling industry has experienced a massive boom in 2023. Casino halls generate billions worldwide, and a growing number of people have expressed interest in trying out some of the classic games.

However, it isn’t just land-based gambling that has thrived in the past two decades. Online casinos are also on the rise. Not only that, but live casinos, though recently-introduced, have garnered quite a bit of popularity.

The Growth of iGaming

In fact, iGaming, which refers to the overall online gambling industry, has grown into a multi-billion-dollar market worldwide. And while not as big as land-based gambling, it is at least comparable. Pretty impressive for an industry that is barely three decades old.

With the recent introduction of live casinos to the world of iGaming, many are wondering if the future of gambling lies online. We can take a look at reputable online gambling websites, such as the Ignition live casino, and see that they’ve experienced quite a bit of success in the past few years, precisely because most people nowadays prefer to play online.

But, what interests us is not the success of iGaming. Rather, we are curious about the advantages that online casinos hold over their predecessors. In this article, we would like to explore why some people may prefer land-based gambling, why some flock to web-based casinos, and whether live games bring the best of both worlds.

The Pros of Online Casinos

For those not in the know, “online casino” refers to any gambling website, where you can spin roulettes, slots, or even play blackjack, baccarat, and poker online. Usually, when we discuss online casinos we are discussing web versions of these aforementioned games. So, what are the advantages of gambling at online casinos?

Convenience

The most important advantage is the convenience of it all. Whether you are a PC-based gambler or a mobile gambler, all you need to do is push a few buttons, and you will be at a website featuring some of the best and most beloved games. From slots to poker, and much more, online casinos in 2023 have it all.

Simplicity

Most online casino websites require very little experience to use properly. Games are clearly labeled, and some might even feature guides on how you can get started. In other words, in 2023, gambling is simpler than ever.

Safety

Naturally, safety is a primary concern when dealing with online gambling. Luckily, there are a lot of reputable, licensed, and safe online casinos, that use the latest digital safety tech to ensure a pleasant experience.

Crypto Gambling

Another major aspect of online gambling are the different deposit and withdrawal methods. For the most part, at land-based casinos, you have the option of cash or credit. However, online, you can use crypto, e-wallets, or cards to place wagers.

Crypto gambling has especially become popular. As the interest in cryptocurrency grows, more and more folks want to know how they can buy crypto. And many of them are curious as to how they can use it. One use is to invest it, and another is to use it to place wagers.

Bonuses

The bonuses are another major aspect of online gambling. Most gambling websites offer Welcome bonuses, VIP bonuses, or loyalty bonuses to their users. They can then use these promotional offers to boost their odds and chances of victory.

The Advantages of Land-based Casinos

While online casinos are a rising star in the gambling world, land-based casinos have a centuries-old history backing them. Land-based gambling, for now at least, remains a lot more popular and profitable than its online antecedent. Let us explore some of the reasons behind why brick-and-mortar gambling halls dominate to this day.

Social Interaction

Humans are a social creature, so it is unsurprising that land-based casinos remain so popular. Casinos can make for an exciting date idea, a fun night-out with friends, and even a great place to meet new people. The social aspect of land-based gambling is a huge advantage that land-based casinos have, and that is very unlikely to change.

The Authentic Experience

Of course, land-based casinos also bring you the authentic casino experience. When we watch films about top-tier gamblers, rarely do we see a guy behind a computer screen. What we are most often treated to is a woman in a sexy, low-cut gown, or a handsome guy in a slick, black suit. Most people want to experience that aspect of gambling, which is why brick-and-mortar establishments remain popular.

Safety and Security

Like online casinos, land-based gambling halls are safer than ever. Not only do they have physical security in case something goes wrong, but they’ve also increased their measures regarding cheating. Nowadays, you are not very likely to get away with classic tricks like card counting, for example.

The Advantages of Live Casinos

We discussed the pros of both online casinos and land-based establishments. That leaves us only with the prospect of live casinos. For those not in the know, live casinos are a form of online gambling, where a dealer livestreams themselves dealing cards, while players communicate in real time.

You could look at it as online casinos trying to capture some of the magic of land-based gambling halls. But, do they succeed? Can live casinos offer the best of both worlds? Are they the future of gambling? For many, the answer is yes.

Live casinos have all of the advantages of online casinos, with the added benefit of the social interaction element. You can connect with a dealer, and you and your group of friends can all play together in a safe and controlled environment. Alternatively, you can simply play with a group of strangers, and hit them up if you think you will hit it off.

Because of the numerous advantages of live casinos, they’ve become incredibly popular. In fact, they are a major reason for the higher success rate of online casinos in the past couple of years. And while we aren’t willing to say that they will fully replace land-based gambling halls, we can confidently say that they offer the closest experience to that, online.

Prev x