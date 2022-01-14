YOU AM I Announce surprise Perth show



One of Australia’s all-time premier rock bands, You Am I, have announced they are heading over to WA next month, hitting Rosemount Hotel on Friday, February 25.

More than two decades on from their first album release, You Am I have not only had one of the longest and successful recording careers in the nation, but are also one of our most loved live bands.

The four-piece released their 11th studio album The Lives of Others last year, debuting at #2 in the ARIA charts. This adds to a celebrated discography that includes 31 ARIA nominations with 10 wins, three number one records, two platinum and three gold records, plus a total of 5,631 live shows and counting.

The show will be a welcome return to WA for You Am I who were scheduled to visit last year for Spring Loaded festival at Red Hill Auditorium in October.

You Am I hit Rosemount Hotel on Friday, February 25. For more info and to buy tickets head to rosemounthotel.oztix.com.au