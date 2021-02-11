WIN! WORK IT OUT Fringe tickets



Meet Gerard Maroney, the guy who hated 2020 more than you! Catch Gerard’s new comedy show, Work It Out, and follow Gerard down the rabbit hole as he paints 2020 in an hilarious and irreverent new light.

Due to Perth’s COVID-19 lockdown, Work It Out has now been re-scheduled and show runs for three nights only from Thursday, February 11 to Saturday, February 13 at the Kitson Room at Rendezvous Hotel Perth Scarborough (get more info and tickets here) and we are excited to have a double pass for Work It Out on Saturday, February 13 up for grabs.

To WIN email us here at [email protected] with WORK IT OUT in the subject line, then tag the mate you will take in the Facebook post. Don’t forget to like the X-Press Facebook page and sign up to the newsletter to be in the running!

Competition closes Friday, February 12 at 5pm. You must be a WA resident and able to attend the event. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, venue is limited capacity which may affect this competition’s results.