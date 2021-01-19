WIN! UNDER HER SPIEL Fringe tickets



Under Her Spiel is a visual feast of international and local talents hand woven into a tantalising tapestry of desire.

Take a seat and be taken on a journey through the eyes of a showgirl. Be wowed, be seduced and hold your breath as this titillating tale unravels into an expose beyond your wildest fantasies.

We’re stoked to have two double passes (General Admission seats) for both Friday, January 22 and Sunday, January 24.

To WIN email us here at win@xpressmag.com.au with UNDER HER SPIEL in the subject line, tell us what night you want to go in the copy, then tag the mate you will take in the Facebook post. Don’t forget to like the X-Press Facebook page and sign up to the newsletter to be in the running!

Competition closes Thursday, January 21 at 5pm. You must be a WA resident and able to attend the event.