WIN! UNDECIDED: A MULTIPLE CHOICE MUSICAL Fringe tickets



We’ve all been there: you’re watching a musical and it’s not going the way you want. Maybe a character is annoying you, or a plotline seems unnecessary. Well, now the power is in your hands! Undecided is a choose-your-own-adventure musical where the audience vote on which direction the story takes next!

A live pianist and eager cast will be faced with the challenge of creating a totally different experience every night, starting with a big decision; will the first character – Jaime – be played by a woman or a man? Could this be the ultimate in audience satisfaction? The choice (and the blame) is yours!

