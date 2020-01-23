WIN! THE PEANUT BUTTER FALCON Movie tickets



The Peanut Butter Falcon is an adventure story set in the world of a modern Mark Twain that begins when Zak (Zack Gottsagen), a young man with Down syndrome, runs away from the nursing home where he lives to chase his dream of becoming a professional wrestler by attending the wrestling school The Salt Water Redneck. Through circumstances beyond their control Tyler (Shia LaBeouf), a small-time outlaw on the run becomes Zak’s unlikely coach and ally. Together they wind through deltas, elude capture, drink whisky, find God, catch fish, and convince Eleanor, a kind nursing home employee with a story of her own, to join them on their journey.

