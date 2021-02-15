WIN! MINARI Movie tickets



A tender and sweeping story about what roots us, Minari follows a Korean-American family that moves to a tiny Arkansas farm in search of their own American Dream. The family home changes completely with the arrival of their sly, foul-mouthed, but incredibly loving grandmother. Amidst the instability and challenges of this new life in the rugged Ozarks, Minari shows the undeniable resilience of family and what really makes a home.

From writer/director Lee Isaac Chung comes a sweeping American epic about a Korean family putting down roots in the rugged heartland.

We’ve got five in-season double passes to giveaway to Minari, in cinemas February 18.

To WIN email us here at [email protected] with MINARI in the subject line and your postal address in the email copy, then tag the mate you will take in the Facebook post. Don’t forget to like the X-Press Facebook page and sign up to the newsletter to be in the running!

Competition closes Monday, February 22 at 5pm. You must be a WA resident and provide your postal address to have tickets mailed to you.