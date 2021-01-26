WIN! MERCY Fringe tickets



What is ruining the world? We are.

MERCY is a contemporary dance show facing the seven facts of life, more commonly known as, the seven deadly sins. As humans we do what we please, with small consideration for others. During this performance you will come face to face with society’s behaviours and how the seven sins now play a part in everyday life. Join us on this journey to find the good in humanity again.

The thought provoking piece will make its debut at Theatre One, Hayman Theatre, and will run nightly from Saturday, February 6 until Saturday, February 13 (get more info and tickets here).

