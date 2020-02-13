WIN! GUI BORATTO at Perth Festival tickets



Perth Festival is bringing you a straight-up party night with one of the world’s most respected DJs.

Tech-house king Gui Boratto knows how to work a dance floor. Producing bright, melodic tracks that tip their hat to progressive house and new wave stylings, this Brazilian architect, musician and producer is a master of exquisitely crafted sound design.

With five full-length albums to his name, he has also carved a niche as a producer and remix aficionado working with the likes of Massive Attack, Pet Shop Boys, Paul Simon, Goldfrapp and Moby.

Brace yourself for a night of the world’s best techno, house and minimal tunes.

We’re stoked to have 5 double passes to giveaway to Gui Boratto next Thursday, February 20 at The Chevron Lighthouse as part of Perth Festival.

For more info on the event head HERE.

To WIN simply email us here at win@xpressmag.com.au with GUI BORATTO in the subject line, plus tag the mate you want to take in the Facebook post. Don’t forget to like the X-Press Facebook page and sign up to the newsletter to be in the running!

Competition closes on Tuesday, February 18 at 12pm. To be eligible to win you must be able to attend The Chevron Lighthouse on Thursday, February 20.