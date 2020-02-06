WIN! DANIELLE ANDREWS: THE ROAD TO BELIEVING Fringe tickets



See the story of how one woman came to be Darwin’s number one Cher impersonator told through stand up, music and just a little interpretative dance. 10 years ago, as a joke Danielle wrote that she was Darwin’s number one Cher impersonator to prove no one reads bios. Today she’s trying to prove to herself that maybe, just maybe, she is.

We’ve got two double passes to giveaway to Danielle Andrews’ show The Road to Believing at The Craft – Beer & Cider Garden on Monday, February 10 at 7:45pm.

For more info on the event head HERE.

To WIN simply email us here at win@xpressmag.com.au with ROAD TO BELIEVING in the subject line, plus tag the mate you want to take in the Facebook post. Don’t forget to like the X-Press Facebook page and sign up to the newsletter to be in the running!

Competition closes on Saturday, February 8 at 5pm. To enter you must be able to attend at The Craft – Beer & Cider Garden on February 10.