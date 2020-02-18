WIN! BRITISH INDIA Perth tour tickets



British India are heading to Perth this week to perform their bulging back catalogue of Australian live favourites I Can Make You Love Me, Run The Red Light, I Said I’m Sorry and their 2007 breakout single, Tie Up My Hands.

The tour kicks off this Thursday and takes in an extensive area of ground around Perth with venues ranging from Guilford to Perth to Scarborough. Following the departure of lead guitarist Nic Wilson in January, new axeman Jack Tosi will be introduced at the coming shows. Exciting!

We’re stoked to have double passes to giveaway British India this Thursday, February 20 at the Stirling Arms, Guilford on February 21, Badlands Bar on February 22, or the Indian Ocean Hotel, Scarborough on February 23.

