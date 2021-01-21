WIN! BETTYLOU ROSE: BY HER BOOTSTRAPS Fringe tickets



Bettylou Rose , the former Country star from Texas is back in Perth for Fringe World 2021 with her new show By Her Bootstraps, that promises a down-home good ol’ country time for y’all. Bettylou, the “Yellow Rose of Texas,” will delight you with her range of bona fide Kentucky-fried country hits all while tickling your funny bones.

We’re stoked to have two double passes to By Her Bootstraps on Saturday, January 23 at Hyde Park Hotel.

