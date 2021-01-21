WIN! BEST OF THE FRINGE Double passes



Best of The Fringe brings together the biggest International and Aussie stars for the biggest and best line-ups at the Fringe World. Catch the biggest stars for a bargain, or find your new favourite comedian – it’s the perfect way to end your evening!

Thanks to The Comedy Hub and A-List Entertainment, we’re delighted to offer you the chance to win two double passes to the late slot at 9:45pm tonight, Thursday, January 21, 2021 at Cabaret Bar at Comedy Hub at Johnny Fox’s.

To WIN email us here at win@xpressmag.com.au with BEST OF THE FRINGE in the subject line, then tag the mate you will take in the Facebook post. Don’t forget to like the X-Press Facebook page and sign up to the newsletter to be in the running!

Competition closes Thursday, January 21 at 5pm. You must be a WA resident and able to attend the event.