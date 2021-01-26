WIN! ANTIGONE Fringe tickets



This is Antigone for the modern era. She is another woman of courage and part of a tragic family narrative who holds to her word and the promise she made her brother Polynices. Antigone is sacrificed for this, however, in the final moments of her life she reclaims what was taken from her. Her actions are watched by her dead mother and brothers. They cannot undo the generational sin being passed from fathers to their children.

