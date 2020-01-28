WIN! ANDREW McCLELLAND Fringe tickets



Armed only with Google Street View, a big screen and an enthusiastic but flawed knowledge of history, Andrew McClelland will guide you through Europe at FRINGE WORLD this year in A Seated Walking Tour of Western Europe.

He will take you through the great plazas, past the spectacular cathedrals, over the weird statues and through the modernist architectural follies of Europe’s greatest cities and towns. See the things! Learn their stories! Get no exercise! See London! Paris! Feuchtwangen! Fucking! (The town in Austria. Grow up.) all from the comfort of the Middar Room at State Theatre Centre from Thursday, January 30 to Sunday, February 2.

We've got tickets to Andrew McClelland's show showing at this Thursday, January 30 at Middar Room at State Theatre Centre.

