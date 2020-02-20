WIN! ALLIANCE FRENÇH FILM FESTIVAL Movie tickets



The Alliance Française French Film Festival returns to Perth from March 11 to April 8 presenting a stunning celebration of the best classic and contemporary French cinema including 49 features and documentaries, along with 2 thrilling television shows – many of which will be screening in Australia for the first time at Palace Cinemas (Raine Square and Cinema Paradiso) and Luna Palace Cinemas (Windsor Cinema and Luna on SX). For more details head to www.affrenchfilmfestival.org.

We’ve got 5 in-season double passes to any movie showing at the Alliance Frençh Film Festival, screening from March 11 to April 8.

Competition closes Tuesday, March 4 at 5pm.