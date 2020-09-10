VILLENEUVE’S DUNE The sleeper has awakened



At long last we get a first look at director Denis Villeneuve‘s (Blade Runner 2049) take on the classic Frank Herbert novel Dune; one of the greatest sci-fi stories ever told. David Lynch tried his hand at bringing the story to life in 1984 when a grand vision for the film was limited by lacking technology, and still, the movie was a classic. In 2020, now that we have the tech advancement and the ability to more accurately portray Frank Herbert’s vision, Villeneuve’s Dune is set to be one of the most exciting films releases of the year.

Dune tells the story of Paul Atreides (Timothée Chalamet), a brilliant and gifted young man born into a great destiny beyond his understanding, who must travel to the most dangerous planet in the universe to ensure the future of his family and his people. As malevolent forces explode into conflict over the planet’s exclusive supply of the most precious resource in existence, a commodity capable of unlocking humanity’s greatest potential, and only those who can conquer their fear will survive.