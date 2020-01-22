TIM ROGERS Liquid Nights In Bohemia Heights



Join Tim Rogers as the louche DJ of the spectral radio show Liquid Nights In Bohemia Heights – a brand new live show that brings Tim’s Friday afternoon Liquid Lunch radio program out of the Double J studios and onto the stage.

Brimming with live music, interviews and musings from those across the cultural spectrum, it promises to be a thinking person’s theatre and comedy all rolled into one. So… is it Parkinson? A Prairie Home Companion? Maybe Jules Holland? Possibly even the Goon Show? And will the audience be right in the thick of it all? Hopefully all of the above.

Liquid Nights In Bohemia Heights features a live band, special guest interviews and musical interludes with soon to be announced West Australian luminaries, a pocket radio drama, a live quiz, questionable local sponsors, Poem of the Week, a live call of Western Highlands Cricket Final (now in its 34th week), philosophical quandaries, audience participation and continuing hooey and hoopla within the fabled borders of Bohemia Heights.

And of course, music. Sweet, sweet, music.

Catch Tim Rogers at the Fremantle Arts Centre Saturday, March 28. Tickets available from Oztix.