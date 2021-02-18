SLAYFEST Locally brewed brutality



Metal festival Slayfest have announced their return in 2021 with a new line up and a new home. After selling out last year, the annual event will move to Fremantle this time, serving up a smorgasbord of WA made metal on Saturday, March 27 in the open air surrounds of Port Beach Garden Bar and the historical confines of The Railway Hotel.

Featuring 21 bands of locally brewed brutality across two stages, plus karaoke, Metal Militia DJs, Food Truck Tucker and head bangin’ vibes, Slayfest is set to be a cracking day for heavy music fans in the west. WA-made live acts set to rise from the deepest, darkest depths of lockdown include Claim the Throne, Grotesque, Infected, Tempest Rising, Silent Knight, Psychonaut and more.

Check out the full lineup below:

Claim the Throne

Grotesque

Infected

Tempest Rising

Silent Knight

Psychonaut

The Furor

Plague

Bayview Suspect

Smashed

Crypt Crawler

9ft Super Soldier

Iniquitous Monolith

Kimura

Remission

Death Dependent

All This Filth

Harvest Trail

Laceration

Flesh Worship

Cage the Hate

plus Hornography’s Closet of Occult Karaoke

Slayfest hits Port Beach Garden Bar and The Railway Hotel on Saturday, March 27. For more info and to buy tickets head to the Facebook event page.