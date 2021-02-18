SLAYFEST Locally brewed brutality

Metal festival Slayfest have announced their return in 2021 with a new line up and a new home. After selling out last year, the annual event will move to Fremantle this time, serving up a smorgasbord of WA made metal on Saturday, March 27 in the open air surrounds of Port Beach Garden Bar and the historical confines of The Railway Hotel.
Featuring 21 bands of locally brewed brutality across two stages, plus karaoke, Metal Militia DJs, Food Truck Tucker and head bangin’ vibes, Slayfest is set to be a cracking day for heavy music fans in the west. WA-made live acts set to rise from the deepest, darkest depths of lockdown include Claim the Throne, Grotesque, Infected, Tempest Rising, Silent Knight, Psychonaut and more.
Check out the full lineup below:
Claim the Throne
Grotesque
Infected
Tempest Rising
Silent Knight
Psychonaut
The Furor
Plague
Bayview Suspect
Smashed
Crypt Crawler
9ft Super Soldier
Iniquitous Monolith
Kimura
Remission
Death Dependent
All This Filth
Harvest Trail
Laceration
Flesh Worship
Cage the Hate
plus Hornography’s Closet of Occult Karaoke
Slayfest hits Port Beach Garden Bar and The Railway Hotel on Saturday, March 27. For more info and to buy tickets head to the Facebook event page.