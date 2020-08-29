RIP CHADWICK BOSEMAN Black Panther star dead at 43

Actor Chadwick Boseman, who played black icons Jackie Robinson and James Brown before finding fame as Black Panther in the Marvel cinematic universe, has died of cancer aged 43.
Boseman died at his home in the Los Angeles area with his wife and family by his side, his publicist Nicki Fioravante said.
Boseman was diagnosed with colon cancer four years ago, his family said in a statement.
It is with immeasurable grief that we confirm the passing of Chadwick Boseman. Chadwick was diagnosed with stage III colon cancer in 2016, and battled with it these last 4 years as it progressed to stage IV. A true fighter, Chadwick persevered through it all, and brought you many of the films you have come to love so much. From Marshall to Da 5 Bloods, August Wilson’s Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom and several more, all were filmed during and between countless surgeries and chemotherapy. It was the honor of his career to bring King T’Challa to life in Black Panther. He died in his home, with his wife and family by his side. The family thanks you for your love and prayers, and asks that you continue to respect their privacy during this difficult time. Photo Credit: @samjonespictures
“A true fighter, Chadwick persevered through it all, and brought you many of the films you have come to love so much,” the statement read.
“From Marshall to Da 5 Bloods, August Wilson’s Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom and several more — all were filmed during and between countless surgeries and chemotherapy…It was the honour of his career to bring King T’Challa to life in Black Panther.”
Boseman had not spoken publicly about his diagnosis.
RIP Chadwick Boseman (1976-2020).