PRISON CINEMA Be held captive in Freo



Fremantle Prison will host a pop-up cinema outside in its historic courtyard this summer, running on Thursday, Saturday and Sunday nights from January 12 until February 7 next year.

Fittingly, Prison Cinema will screen some of the best prison-themed films of all time each night, including classics like The Shawshank Redemption, Con Air, American History X, The Great Escape and The Dirty Dozen.

Movie lovers are invited to bring their own fold up chairs, pack their own picnic, come down early (for the best spots) and settle in for the prison movie extravaganza. If you’d rather pick up your snacks and refreshments on the night, Prison Cinema offers all the classic cinema goodies plus a fully licensed bar.

If you want to level up the evening, there are a few upgrade options on offer. A premium ticket comes with a chair and a primo position so there’s no need to worry about fighting other punters for a good spot. You can also throw in an extra $19.90 to take part in one of Fremantle Prison’s famously spooky prison tours – perfect for getting you in the mood before the film begins.

Prison Cinema runs in the Fremantle Prison courtyard on Thursday, Saturday and Sunday nights from January 12 until February 7, 2021. Tickets go on sale 10am Friday 30 October. For more info and to buy tickets head to prisoncinema.com.au.