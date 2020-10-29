PRIDEFEST 2020 FILM FESTIVAL Let’s get proud



Raine Square and Palace Cinemas are proud to announce the inaugural PrideFest 2020 Film Festival, taking place at Palace Cinemas in the heart of the city from Wednesday, November 18 to Sunday, November 29.

PrideFest 2020 will be the first Pride event hosted by a shopping precinct in Western Australia and is set to feature four films that celebrate LGBT+ cinema and have come to be modern cult classics.

Kicking off the festival on Wednesday, November 18 will be the Perth premiere of Ellie & Abbie (& Ellie’s Dead Aunt) (pictured above). The night will feature a Q&A with the film’s producer Alexandra Bourke, a drink on arrival, roving entertainment, a live DJ and drag performances plus catering by Raine Square hotspot, Greenhorns.

Following on Sunday, November 22 will be Luca Guadagnino’s beloved film, Call Me By Your Name. The evening will include pop-up Italian wine tastings, prosecco, a live DJ playing Italian café vibes and Italian canapés provided by Raine Square favourite La Veen.



On Wednesday, November 25 there will be a screening of the classic Robin Williams film The Birdcage. Viewers will receive a cocktail on arrival, drinks and catering by beloved corner pub The Royal, plus a DJ set and a live performance by Samba dancer Sandrina Barbosa.

Finishing off the festival on Sunday, November 29 will be a screening of Academy award-winning film Moonlight. The guests will be offered an interactive shimmer photo booth moment with Perth drag queens, a live DJ set and a complimentary glass of prosecco and sushi from Teriyaki Express.

For more information and to buy tickets, head to palacecinemas.com.au.