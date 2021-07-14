PLAY MPE Taking local music to the world



Canada based music tech company Play MPE is on a mission to change the way the music industry connects by continuously innovating, delivering new features, expanding their digital ecosystem and listening to their clients and recipients. In great news for Australian labels, artists, and promoters striving for much sought after airplay and visibility in other territories, the platform offers a user-friendly way to reach listeners across the globe, which can only serve to support Australia’s wealth of homegrown talent.

A tech company brimming with passionate people who are fellow artists, musicians, and music producers, many have worked at record labels, as radio programmers, artist managers, music supervisors and more. This has helped make them a global leader in music promotion distribution and discovery. With two collaborative applications Caster (web) and Player (web/mobile) as part of the platform, Play MPE services content all over the world.

The company has established itself as a primary provider of secure music promotion distribution and access in the U.S, Europe and Australia pretty much by word of mouth alone. In fact, the company just achieved a major milestone having reached one billion distributions globally. Getting music into the ears of the vetted industry professionals securely and efficiently is what they do and they do it well.

We all know the music industry is built on relationships and Play MPE not only listens to their users and strives to continuously develop tools that make the day-to-day of music professionals streamlined, but the team is brimming with industry vets and artists in their own right. Not only does Play MPE have the global reach, but they are a preferred platform by industry professionals all over.

And while major labels utilise the platform to distribute the hottest new releases to tastemakers, the team over at Play MPE wants artists, indie labels and promoters to know that you don’t have to be signed to a major label to get your music heard.

Artists who are ready to take the next step in their career and want to get connected to an ever-expanding global community of vetted industry decision makers, will be in good company. Play MPE provides the tools for music promotion distribution for thousands of record labels, promoters and artists in multiple languages, long standing clients include Universal Music Group, Warner Music, Sony Entertainment, BMG, Big Machine, [PIAS], Curb I Word, Broken Bow, Def Jam, eOne Entertainment, Epitaph, Criteria, The Orchard and many more.



Play MPE’s platform is composed of two applications. One to release promoted content and one to access it.

The Caster application (which is available in multiple languages) is for music promotion campaign creation and distribution. Record labels, promoters and artists create releases to be sent directly and securely to tastemakers around the world. Over 2,400 promotional releases are delivered monthly to vetted recipients in over 100 countries. Play MPE’s global distribution lists are regularly updated and maintained by Play MPE’s dedicated team.

If you want to hear your song on the radio, in a TV show, or in a clothing store, Caster can get your music into the ears of those tastemakers. Play MPE is considered by thousands of professionals as the industry standard, so when you promote your music with Caster, you are aligning your releases with the heavyweights of the music industry. Caster also boasts a full suite of reporting tools. You want to know who streamed and downloaded that track you’re promoting – Play MPE knows the importance of data and following up when interest has been expressed, meaning no more awkward cold calls.

Play MPE hears a lot of feedback from programmers telling them that if someone has taken the time to send their song via Play MPE, they feel the least they can do is check it out. They immediately take a project more seriously, even if it is an unknown artist, because they know they are committed, have done their research and choose the best way to get their content to them.

What’s more Play MPE also boasts an amazing Operations team to assist clients with their releases. So there is always support on hand to help curate the right promotion campaign for any musical genre and format depending on the client’s needs and aspirations.

And how exactly do industry tastemakers get access to music promoted with Play MPE?

The Player is the music discovery application where the world’s top tastemakers access the latest pre-release music and reissues of classic catalog releases before everyone else.

Radio programmers, music supervisors, media and more are the happy recipients of promoted content and assets distributed by Caster. Not only that, but there is no more cumbersome login required. Enter your email, click a link and you’re in.

Busy industry professionals don’t have time to chase down WAV files, ISRC codes or songwriter information. With the Player, everything they need to get your song on the radio or featured in the hottest playlists is right there.

And with the recently updated Player mobile (iOS and Android) app, tastemakers can listen to releases anytime, anywhere – even offline.

Play MPE applications Caster and Player are available now. For more information head to plaympe.com