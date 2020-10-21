PERTH INTERNATIONAL CABARET FESTIVAL Say yay to cabaret



The curtain will be raised on the first ever Perth International Cabaret Festival next year, with a treasure trove of delights to be discovered at His Majesty’s Theatre from Saturday, June 19 to Sunday, June 27, 2021.

Nestled in stunning new spaces throughout His Majesty’s Theatre, the inaugural event promises stories intertwined with music, discussions and interactions to challenge audiences while showcasing the people, stories and politics of cabaret across seven nights.

Announcing the arrival of the festival to Perth, Inaugural and Interim Chair, John Poulsen said social connectedness, laughter and joy have been casualties of the times we are currently living through, and that the Perth International Cabaret Festival (PICF) hopes to provide a ray of sunshine for Perth audiences and lovers of the arts to look forward to in June next year.

The co-creators of PICF, Ali Welburn and Graham Lovelock, struck on the idea of starting a cabaret festival when they realised Perth is the only major capital city in Australia that didn’t have a dedicated cabaret festival in its annual arts calendar mix.

The PICF inaugural Artistic Director will be announced in coming weeks.

Perth International Cabaret Festival runs from Saturday, June 19 to Sunday, June 27, 2021, at His Majesty’s Theatre. For more information visit the PICF website.