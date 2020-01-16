MIND-TREASURE 2020 Free Workshop for WA Youth



Mind-Treasure 2020 is a huge two-day event from Wednesday, January 29 – Thursday, January 30, 2020, from 9:15am – 4:30pm each day, at Perth City Farm for WA’s youth interested in the creative community.

Individuals between the ages of 15-24 are invited to join top inspirational leaders and speakers with a lived experience of significant hardship. Learn how they overcame significant challenges at this creative and inspiring, mental wellness event.

The impressive collection of speakers for the event include Julian Pace from the Happiness Co, Stefani Caminiti from The Inner Ninja Foundation and Matt Vapor from Beneath the Surface.

Attendees will also enjoy a free Subway lunch, engage in forum theatre and experience the benefits of laughter yoga. On the day there will be prize giveaways and free henna tattoos. Additionally, hair-braiding artists will be creating festival hair styles for guests and glitter highlights (optional). Along with ‘gold scar’ face/body painting by makeup artists upon entering the event.

Take part in a creative skill building workshop where you will have the opportunity to learn a cool new skill or be part of an awesome project:

Learn to write your very own song and be part of co-producing an exclusive song with talented Perth musician Mark Turner and Indigenous artist Kobi Morrison to capture the theme of the event with your name featured as a contributing artist.

Learn the ancient art of 'Kintsugi Japanese Pottery' and repair a broken plate/cup with gold to call your own and take home or give as a gift.

Learn to be a Masterchef and design our first birthday cake (food art/design competition: winner takes home a double pass to Hoyts LUX movie cinemas)

Build and take home your own special Woodwork project with Bunnings Warehouse

Make your own miniature pot plant to take home and plant your chosen 'seed of growth' with 'LoveGrowsPerth'.

Practice acting and role-playing alongside the amazing CCCSF Theatrical Response Group and optionally showcase your work on stage at the event.

Mind-Treasure 2020 will take place at Perth City Farm from Wednesday, January 29 – Thursday, January 30. Register for this free event at www.treasuredyouthco.com.