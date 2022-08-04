LO tapped out gets 7/10



Lo

tapped out

samesame records, ADA

7/10

Perth singer-songwriter Lo has released tapped out, a dreamy new single ahead of her forthcoming EP, Shy Panic. Building on the sad-girl aesthetic we’ve come to expect from Lo, tapped out is a slowed down, soothing track, guided by soft vocals that hit you right in the feels.

Exhibiting indie sensibilities and dreamy guitars, the song channels Lo’s self-described inspirations Fiona Apple and Angel Olsen, who also reveal themselves with their raw and candid lyrics.

This intimate release shows revealing wounds and battles between the head and heart, with deep lyrical offerings, asking “is it fear pushing you to fight?” and “did your torture become mine?”

Lo (her real name is Lauren O’Hara) debuted her first track Floating in 2020, stepping out on her own following her time spent as half of duo band Flossy, alongside her sister Sinead. After taking the solo path, Lo has had great success in releasing her first EP, Plan For An Independent Future back in 2020 with five tracks, which gained attention from the likes of triple j and BBC Radio 1, before she signed to samesame Records.

Lo has kept the momentum going with multiple single releases since, with Giver, Lover, Pet dropping earlier this year. The track reached #2 on the AMRAP Metro charts, along with an artist spotlight from triple j Unearthed.

Join Lo at the Rosemount Hotel’s four5nine bar on Saturday, August 13 in celebrating the release of tapped out and GTY, two singles from her forthcoming EP, Shy Panic. The double single launch will be supported by fellow locals Jocelyn’s Baby and Angie Colman for an intimate, heavy and exhilarating live show.

KAYLA SELLWOOD