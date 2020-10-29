LIVELIGHTER CANNING SHOW Getting the show on the road



The LiveLighter Canning Show is set to return next weekend at its home in the grounds of the Cannington Exhibition Centre and Showgrounds from Friday, November 6 to Saturday, November 7. The buzz around this year’s show is palpable after a lean year in community events, with first release tickets quickly selling out. Now to elevate the excitement even more, the full program has now been unveiled, and it truly is living up to its claim of being “a playground of all ages.”

The program is packed with hundreds of free things to do and thousands of free things to see. With laser tag, pony unicorn rides, face-painting, freestyle motorbike ramp shows, mini-golf, wood chopping comps, cute animals, award-winning bands and exhibitions to inspire, there’s something for everyone. There are big thrills and rides in the Sideshow Wonderland, along with showbags, Food World, Grand Parade Markets, two nights of fireworks, fire acrobatics and more.

In a year when COVID-19 decimated agricultural shows across Australia, including the Perth Royal Show, the LiveLighter Canning Show will be one of the very first major metropolitan shows in Australia to go ahead, bringing much-needed joy and inspiration to thousands. The show’s COVID Safe Events Plan was one of the first to be approved by the WA Department of Health, with organisers demonstrating they were as committed to safety as they were to creativity, education, unique experiences and fun for all ages.



The public is reminded that the LiveLighter Canning Show will look a little different in 2020, happening over three sessions across the Friday (5pm-10pm) and Saturday (9am-4pm and 5pm-10pm) to comply with limited capacity restrictions. There will also be no door sales with all tickets now being sold via Eventbrite. Early Bird and first release tickets are now sold out, leaving a last chance to save with second release tickets also running hot.

While each session will have its own unique highlights, each of them are guaranteed plenty of fun entertainment including:

Sideshow Wonderland (WA Showmen’s Association super-size the rides this year so all ages get a thrill)

Farmland (make new friends with cute creatures, great, small and baby sized)

Stay & Play Zone (expanded relaxed family play area including sandpits, play equipment, mud kitchen, water play, Bluey and Bingo, Giant Jenga, chalkboards, photo props and other sensory experiences)

Food World (wide variety of food trucks to take you on a global gourmet tour)

West Coast LEGO User Group (Bricktober) – interactive building, games and competitions

Showbags (multiple vendors with all the faves)

Exhibition (inspiring the community’s creative spark, which you can be a part of by entering)

Grand Parade Markets (wide variety of community, not-for-profit, local business stalls)

Mad Cow Arena (incl. Quad Bikes, Axe Throwing)

Interactive demonstrations and displays

Face painting

Live award-winning music

Cultural and choreographed dance performances

Remote-control trucks

Historical displays and educational activations

Humpy Camel Rides

Virtual Reality with Ultimate Cinemas & Gaming

Live radio broadcast by HFM

There are even more special delights to be encountered within each of the three sessions.

SESSION 1:

Friday, November 6, from 5-10pm.

Fireworks

Zap Circus (acrobatic fire & thrills)

Roving Fairies from Ladybird Entertainment

Bands incl. Young Robin

Sambanistas Brazilian and Taiko Do Japanese drumming performances

SESSION 2:

Saturday, November 7, from 9am-4pm:

Laser Corps outdoor laser tag

One10 Mini Style motorbike ramp freestyle shows – Stunt and backflip performances

Roving performers: Incredible HULK, Marshall from Paw Patrol, Olaf from Frozen

Unicorn Rides

Gobbles the Gorilla Show

Mini putt with Leisureplex Lion

Progressive Axe Men wood chopping

SESSION 3:

Saturday, November 7, from 5-10pm:

Fireworks

Zap Circus (acrobatic fire & thrills)

Stand & Deliver 80s Tribute band (two sets to dance to)

One10 Mini Style motorbike ramp freestyle shows – Stunt and backflip performances

Laser Corps outdoor laser tag

Mini putt with Leisureplex Lion

Progressive Axe Men wood chopping

The LiveLighter Canning Show runs across three sessions on Friday, November 6 and Saturday, November 7 at Cannington Exhibition Centre and Showgrounds. For more information and to buy tickets (remember there are no door sales this year!) head to their website.