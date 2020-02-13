LAGWAGON Fat wrecks



The lag is over, it’s time to get back on the wagon. SoCal punks Lagwagon are hitting Perth with a headline show at Capitol on Thursday, March 19. The band’s Australian tour coincides with the release of their new single Surviving California, lifted from late-2019 album Railer.

Bred from the long lineage of punk bands out of Southern California, Lagwagon became one of the most influential, pioneering the now-famous “Fat Wreck sound” with their speedy drums, guitar virtuosity and undeniable melodies.

Surviving California was inspired by the city where Lagwagon frontman Joey Cape now lives, serving as both a personal and political treatise on the socio-economic state of America today. It captures the spirit of the band’s early days; youthful but jaded, frantic but exhausted, visceral yet cerebral.

As Cape explains, ‘railer’ is “a funny word from childhood that means ‘silly bad’, like lame” and it captures the sense of throwback that flows throughout its 12 songs.

Railer is out now. Lagwagon will play at the Capitol on Thursday, March 19. Tickets are on sale now from Oztix.