IN THE PINES Local music’s day of days



RTRFM 92.1’s legendary festival In the Pines is returning for its 27th year on Sunday, April 12 (Easter Long Weekend), set to take place in the idyllic surrounds of the University of Western Australia’s Somerville Auditorium.

Beat the rush and ensure your entry by getting one of their super limited Early Bird tickets, available now from the link below.

Over 20 of Perth’s finest acts are set to play at the Easter Sunday event for 10 hours of back to back bands. You can catch the line up announcement on Breakfast with Taylah on Monday, March 3.

In The Pines is Perth’s original boutique music festival, and has changed very little over the course of its history, making sure the music is at the forefront while giving you a safe and picturesque setting to hang out with all you favourite music people.

RTR will also be broadcasting all the happenings live on your radio from 12pm-10pm at 92.1 on the FM dial, plus digital and online at rtrfm.com.au.

