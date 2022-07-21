HOOPLA SESSIONS A second slice of Fairbridge magic



After kicking off in June, The Hoopla Sessions return this month, bringing the second edition of the triple-bill concert series to Freo.Social on Sunday, July 31. The shows come courtesy of the team behind Fairbridge Festival, who are bringing a slice of the popular music and arts festival to Fremantle, giving audiences the chance to revel in new and upcoming WA bands, witness refined and beautiful songcraft, and dance to the energetic vibes of world, funk, jazz, and soul. With tickets on sale now, BRAYDEN EDWARDS caught up with The Liquid Project, Grand Remedy and Claudie Joy & The Joy Boys to find out what we can expect from their performances at Session 2, their favourite Fairbridge memories and more.



The Liquid Project

Answered by Yoann Degioanni

If Hoopla Sessions are bringing a ’magical slice’ of Fairbridge to Freo, how would you describe the ‘taste’ of Fairbridge Festival in your own words?

Fairbridge is such a special festival for its diversity and inclusiveness. It has long featured acts including ours, that don’t always get the recognition and spotlight they could, and connects them with an audience ready to engage meaningfully.

And how about your own upcoming set at Hoopla Sessions? What can we look forward to?

For those who only saw us last at Fairbridge we have quite a few new members and some new songs, so the same energy and infectious grooves people have come to know but with some renewed zeal and new material. We also just revealed on our Facebook page that this is set to be one of The Liquid Project’s last ever shows, so it’s going to be really special for us.

Who else out of the acts playing Hoopla Sessions do you think we shouldn’t miss and why?

Odette Mercy is always a five star show, they are good friends of ours and are never to be missed, very funky and soulful. Gina Williams and Guy Ghouse were real tear jerkers at the last Fairbridge in 2021 and were really moving – my highlight of the festival. Anna Schneider and Claudie Joy I know are quite popular and I am sure will put on really good shows.

What is your favourite memory of Fairbridge Festival?

I try not to pick personally, there were many outstanding moments and memories I will treasure, obviously performing there is a huge honour!

And your favourite thing about being in Fremantle?

It’s a very friendly place for musicians, I couldn’t think of anywhere better to do a gig.



Grand Remedy

Answered by Fiona Rea

If Hoopla Sessions are bringing a ‘magical slice’ of Fairbridge to Freo, how would you describe the ‘taste’ of Fairbridge Festival in your own words?

Fairbridge Festival is magic. From the crowds and musicians to the incredible volunteers, it feels everyone is there for the connection music brings.

And how about your own upcoming set at Hoopla Sessions? What can we look forward to?

We will be playing a mixture of Irish tunes and songs. Torc Ceili Irish dancers will be there too, to get the crowd up and dancing.

Who else out of the acts playing Hoopla Sessions do you think we shouldn’t miss and why?

The other magic of Fairbridge is the discovery of new music and bands. If I were you, I’d get to every gig I could.

What is your favourite memory of Fairbridge Festival?

The gigs we’ve played in the chapel have been a fond memory – such an intimate crowd. And the huge dance ceilis with hundreds of people dancing. You’ll get a taste of that with Torc.

And your favourite thing about being in Fremantle?

Fremantle is its own kind of magic. It’s away from the city and has the sense of community we all need more than ever right now. We’re so looking forward to playing, so get your dancing shoes on and come and have a spin.



Claudie Joy & The Joy Boys

Answered by Claudie Joy

If Hoopla Sessions are bringing a ‘magical slice’ of Fairbridge to Freo, how would you describe the ‘taste’ of Fairbridge Festival in your own words?

The taste of Fairbridge Festival is like static crackling in the air. It’s the earth in your toes and hair, maybe a wild smile and waving arms. Fairbridge tastes like late night churros! Like eucalyptus leaves and tired eyes. Like waiting for something spellbinding to begin. Or simply, the delicious spiced lentil and tomato soup my mother makes.

And how about your own upcoming set at Hoopla Sessions? What can we look forward to?

We’ve recently been in the midst of reworking the set, moving into a more malleable and transformative sound. So, there’ll be a bit of new energy from us, I think!

Who else out of the acts playing Hoopla Sessions do you think we shouldn’t miss and why?

If you haven’t already seen Anna Schneider, she must absolutely be added to the “to see” list. Lyrics to turn you inside and out, all while swaying your hips and tapping your toes.

And your favourite thing about being in Fremantle?

Favourite Fremantle things… The regular cafe goers and their dogs. The smiles shared between the regulars, the dogs and I.