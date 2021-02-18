GRAPEVINE GATHERING Uncork top-shelf line up



After a COVID-induced hiatus, Grapevine Gathering have announced their return this Spring with a lineup of ripe Australian talent. Perennial party-starters Peking Duk, triple j favourites The Jungle Giants and vocal powerhouse Vera Blue lead a lineup stacked with big names, that also includes The Veronicas, San Cisco, King Stingray and more.

Western Australia has scored first edition of Grapevine Gathering’s run of dates across the country, taking over the grounds of Sandalford Estate on Saturday, October 2. Situated on the scenic doorstep of the Swan Valley, Sandalford’s picturesque gardens, alfresco amphitheatre and expansive vineyard sit 25 minutes away from Perth, making it a perfect location for a wine and music pairing.

Ex-tradies turned instagram celebrities The Uninspired Unemployed will be hosting Grapevine Gathering and performing changeover DJ sets around the country. The duo started their instagram account during COVID out of boredom sharing hilarious skits and videos. They now have almost a million followers, have quit their day jobs as tradies, and have collaborated with the likes of Vogue, GQ and Louis Vuitton.

Check out the full lineup below:

Peking Duk

The Jungle Giants

Vera Blue

The Veronicas

San Cisco

CC:Disco!

King Stingray

Rest For The Wicked

+ More TBA

Grapevine Gathering hits Sandalford Estate, Swan Valley, on Saturday, October 2. Tickets are on sale Thursday, February 25 from www.grapevinegathering.com.au