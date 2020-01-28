FUEGO CARNAL Come on baby light my fire



FRINGE WORLD 2020 has kicked off in a blaze of glory with Fuego Carnal back and in the early goings of its flaming hot four-week schedule.

Running January 17 to February 16, Fuego Carnal brings something special to the Empyrean at Yagan Square. The show returns to Fringe after eye-catching and breathtaking performances in 2019 that saw an award-winning sell-out season. It certainly left a lasting impression for those who caught this high octane spectacular.

Fuego is Spanish for fire, and this is the thread that holds the show together. Creating an atmosphere which feels like a cultural journey, performers from across the globe perform hair raising sequences with extreme circus fire and acrobatics.

In 2020 the show has promised to deliver the kind of record-breaking, high risk, heart-pounding performances that make Fuego Carnal one of the must-see shows this year.

The team behind this spectacle are internationally acclaimed Dream State Entertainment. Husband and wife team Jacob and Sophie McGrath began Dream State Circus in 2000, born out of a love and obsession of the accessible, non-discriminative art of street performance. 20 years later with over 4000 performances in almost 40 countries, their art has taken them to some of the biggest festivals on the planet. From the backstage casinos of Glastonbury to busking circle-shows in the streets of Bangkok, from the war-torn refugee camps of Myanmar to the mirror-lined ballrooms of Ritz-Carlton Singapore, there really is no limiting this duo.

Combine that with stunning sound and visuals by world-renowned music producer Dustin Bint, and allow yourself to be enthralled by an evening of entertainment that is powerful and exceptional.

Fuego Carnal runs at FRINGE WORLD 2020 from January 17 – February 16 at the Empryrean, Yagan Square.