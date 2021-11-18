FRINGE WORLD 2022 It’s on!



FRINGE WORLD have launched their 2022 program, as the popular annual festival returns to Perth from Friday, January 14 to Sunday, February 13, 2022. With a massive 436 shows on offer at 90 venues located in 27 suburbs, FRINGE WORLD 2022 offers something for all tastes, with more shows to be added in the coming months and more tickets on sale than last year.

ARTRAGE CEO Sharon Burgess said that she was pleased that the Festival would be proceeding and that it would provide a much needed boost for the arts sector. “FRINGE WORLD is a chance to celebrate how great it is to be in Perth, and that we get enjoy 31 days of world-class entertainment and good times with our family and friends,” Ms Burgess said. “The open-access non-curated Fringe platform means that more shows will go on sale in the lead up to the Festival, in response to any border changes.”

Perth’s favourite Fringe playground, The Pleasure Garden, will once again be at the heart of the action next year, with a show for every sort of festival fan. For the family there’s the return of sell-out Fringe circus favourites A Simple Space and mad-scientist madcaps with Magnus’ Explosion Laboratory: Electrickery! Get your perm and leg warmers ready for the circus/comedy/dance show 80’s Mixtape, while Side B and Dane Simpson bring you Digeridoozy, a comedic ode to one of the world’s oldest wind instruments. Be prepared to enter a world where rules are thrown out the window with the fabulous Haus of Hans: Disco Spektakulär taking stage at The Aurora Spiegeltent.

At the historic art-deco Hub in East Perth, Girls School, witness the intimate and powerful circus show, She is Strong, or go for the complete opposite vibe with musical comedian Matt Storer’s Hot Nonsense.

In the City you can take a trip on the Honky Tonk Time Machine at Badlands Bar featuring Jessie Gordon and Multi-Grammy Award Winner Lucky Oceans. At Connections Justin Sider delivers down to earth slapstick with Dickless, The Royale Theatre rolls out CIRCUS for families, featuring a clown with a gigantic six fo0t balloon, and at The Rechabite catch the deadly funny Fabian Woods with Always Woods Always Will Be.

Diversity shines on many FRINGE WORLD stages including BIPOCity – Unity amongst Diversity at The Ellington Jazz Club, featuring a showcase from Black, Indigenous and People of Colour (BIPOC) performers.

Outside of the City, experience the existential comedy cabaret Hello, Asteroid at Subiaco Arts Centre, the dark ritual of devotion in the dance work You Are at PS Art Space or Get Pasted at The Art Space Collective is a site-specific mural and exhibition investigating modern-day image bombardment.

There are 16 new venues participating in FRINGE WORLD for the first time in 2022, with the open-access platform proving to be a successful way for bricks and mortar businesses to tap into a new market.

With a program that features 75% WA events, FRINGE WORLD is a great way to support your local artists and those who’ve had a tough year because of COVID-19 restrictions. The remainder of the program features 6% international artists and 18% from interstate.

FRINGE WORLD 2022 hits Perth from Friday, January 14 to Sunday, February 13, 2022. For the full program and to buy tickets, head to fringeworld.com.au or download the fringeworld app