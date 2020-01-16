FRINGE WORLD 2020 Essential Fringe binge info!



It’s here! It’s time for your annual Fringe binge! Kicking off on Friday, January 17, FRINGE WORLD 2020 is ready to light up over 150 different venues across Perth with more than 700 shows in every imaginable flavour to choose from.

Experience the buzz at a FRINGE WORLD hub in the city, such as The Woodside Pleasure Garden, Fringe’s newest/oldest hub Girls School, The Ice Cream Factory for comedy and big shows, and, of course, the heart of FRINGE WORLD, Yagan Square, where you can catch cabaret, circus and more, or even have a chat with the roaming artists about what you should see if you’re not sure.

City not your jam? How about some seaside vibes at the Sunset Veranda on Scarborough Beach, with free stuff to do or shows to check out at their Big Top performance space. Freo’s getting in on the fun too, welcoming the very best of comedy, circus, cabaret, music, and art at FRINGE WORLD 2020.

Not Perth-side at all? Outer Fringe has got you covered, with special events happening in independent venues in Margaret River, Mandurah and Ellenbrook. There’s also Outer Fringe Tour 1 which heads to Katanning and Merredin, and Outer Fringe Tour 2 entertaining the communities of Esperance and Kalgoorlie.

Want to support our East Coast neighbours with bushfire relief? Head to The Ice Cream Factory on Monday, January 20 for To the Bush with Love – a Very Fringey Fundraiser, an epic variety event from an incredible collection of artists and crew volunteering their time, talent and skills to give audiences an evening of joyful escapism and support recovery from the ongoing fires. 100% of ticket proceeds will go to WWF’s Australian Wildlife and Nature Recovery Fund. FRINGE WORLD 2020 is also facilitating donations with the option of adding a donation through all tickets sales, whether online or at a Box Office.

Get in on the conversation with Fringefeed, and become a FRINGE WORLD Friend for discounted tickets and year-round benefits.

FRINGE WORLD 2020 kicks off on Friday, January 17. To start your Fringe binge, click here for more info.