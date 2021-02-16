FLICKERFEST 2021 Great short film never dies

Highlights from the ​Best of Australian Shorts​ ​on Thursday, February 25 include ​Roborovski​, ​which ​won the Yoram Gross Award For Best Australian Animation at Flickerfest 2021 ​by actors Tilda Cobham-Hervey​ ​and Dev Patel about an adorable miniature hamster seeking revenge, penned by Oscar nominated writer John Collee (​Happy Feet​). From WA comes the stunning sci-fi ​Carmentis​ directed by Antony Webb; the moving and emotive ​Antecedents​ directed by Emma Vickery; the fabulous ​Painting By Numbers ​from award winning animator Radheya Jegatheva; the super delightful ​Sparkles directed by Jacqueline Pelczar, written and acted by Tina Fielding and filmed in Kalgoorlie; and the stunning ​Wirun c​o-written and starring young Noongar women Ebony McGuire and directed by Chad O’Brien also from Perth.

On Friday, February 26 the ​Best of International Shorts​ programme features the fabulous David ​fresh from its Australian Premiere at Flickerfest Bondi, starring comedy legend Will Ferrell which had its World Premiere at the Cannes International Film Festival in 2020; the stunning winner of Best Short Film at Flickerfest and currently shortlisted for an Oscar ​The Present​ from Palestine; amazing psychedelic animation ​​Normal ​from France; and oozing bucket-loads of heart, and a feisty leading lady, the super delightful ​Frankie Jean & The Morning Star​ from New Zealand.

The ​Short Laughs Comedy​ programme on Sunday, February 28 features the cute and heart-warming ​Pawsea: the Melancholic Ruminations Of A French Bulldog where Rocky certainly has a lot on his mind as he searches for meaning; delightful French short ​A La Mode ​set in a kingdom tormented by fashion crazes; and the hilarious Australian short ​Glen where a 50-something hero must come face to face with Facebook in his quest for new love.

Perth Flickerfest 2021 International Short Film Festival Tour hits Camelot Outdoor Cinema from Thursday, February 25 until Sunday, February 28. To check out the full program and to buy tickets, head to ​www.flickerfest.com.au