ESKIMO JOE Back to black



Eskimo Joe are returning to the stage for seven theatre performances across Australia in March and April 2022. For the very first time, the 35x time ARIA nominees and 11x time ARIA Award-winning trio will be playing their iconic albums Black Fingernails Red Wine (2006) and A Song Is A City (2004) back-to-back, each in their entirety…with a few surprises up their sleeve too.

Eskimo Joe will kick off the tour at Fremantle Arts Centre (South Lawn) on Saturday, March 5, 2022, before heading to Adelaide, Hobart, Melbourne, Sydney and Brisbane.

Fans can expect a show featuring A Song Is A City hits such as From The Sea, Smoke, Older Than You, Life Is Better With You, as well as favourites from Black Fingernails, Red Wine, such as the title track, Sarah, New York, Breaking Up, London Bombs and more.

“We are super excited to announce that we’ll be hitting the road in 2022 and playing our albums A Song Is A City and Black Fingernails, Red Wine in full, back-to-back,” lead singer Kav Temperley said. “We’ve had this planned for quite some time but were unable to go ahead due to Covid outbreaks and restrictions. So, in the interest of wanting to give our fans something to look forward to after this crazy year we’ve just had, we’re announcing our 2022 tour now. This gives us a chance to plan a really spectacular show!”

“Some of these songs have never been played live before, but every song on each of these albums means so much to us and signifies such an important time in our lives and our career as a band. We can’t wait to relive them all with you.”

The announcement coincides with the release of the band’s brand new single, 99 Ways, a track dubbed by Temperley “an isolation love song.” 99 Ways is the latest single from the local legends, and the first taste in new music for some time, with a new video, dropping Monday, February 22.

Eskimo Joe will perform at Fremantle Arts Centre (South Lawn) on Saturday, March 5, 2022. For more info and to buy tickets head to oztix.com