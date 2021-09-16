DESIGNING THE FUTURE Look into the world of tomorrow



Virtual reality experts will give insight into tomorrow’s world on Thursday, September 30, in an exclusive Designing the Future Industry Insight event with Immerse Australia Chair and Voyant AR founder, Natalie Marinho; Frame Labs founder and Technical Director, Gareth Lockett; and Zarmada VR Developer, Peter Carey at SAE Creative Media Institute’s Perth campus.

With the augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) market exploding globally, SAE General Manager, Dr Luke McMillan – who has a PhD in Game Design – believes this event, in partnership with Immerse Australia, will be valuable for both existing pros and everyday people with a passion for VR and AR.

“The industry has grown rapidly over the last five years – and will only continue to develop as technology becomes more accessible and affordable for consumers,” Dr McMillan said. “As global leaders in creative media education, we’re delighted to collaborate with Immerse Australia on this upcoming event with some of the country’s leading speakers on AR and VR to hear their thoughts on the industry.”

Immerse Australia Chair and Voyant AR founder, Natalie Marinho believes there’s an array of undiscovered talent in this country that’s waiting to be discovered. “I’m really excited to be sharing my wealth of experience at the upcoming session with Gareth and Peter. There are so many talented professionals in the creative industries, who have transferable skills for AR and VR, that are currently not being utilised,” she said. “Our goal at Immerse Australia is to promote and support our industry and educate the general public about the depth of talent that’s available to support businesses.”

During the event, speakers will share their expertise and thoughts on how they see the industry evolving. Frame Labs founder and Technical Director, Gareth Lockett, gave a sneak peek. “I can tell you without a shadow of doubt that extended reality (XR) is the next major platform, after VR and AR. It’s going to be in every industry, from entertainment and training to education and medicine – it’s the natural evolution of how we develop technology, and the next step in the digitisation of human experience. If you want to rock climb the tallest mountain in the world, you’ll be able to do that in XR.”