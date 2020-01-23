CRAFTING FOR THE KANGAROOS Crafty bushfire and wildlife fundraiser



Animal lovers, activists and sisters Megan and Jamie Neal (pictured above) have teamed up to create Crafting for the kangaroos (and birds and possums and koalas), a ‘crafternoon’ for people to get together at Cocoa & Rose on Saturday, January 25 and knit, sew and crochet things that can help the animals affected by the devastating bushfires.

Sisters Megan and Jamie discovered that wildlife rescuers and carers were in desperate need of pouches, nests, and other items, so they decided to create this event to gather people together, as the collective effort would create more than what they could create on their own. As Megan says “As a group we could all feel like we’re helping in some way.”

If you’re not a gun crochet or knit-nut already, the sisters and others are on hand to teach people if they’re keen to learn, but if knitting isn’t your thing and you’d still like to help, donations of 100% cotton fabric, flannelette and polar fleece to make pouches, as well as 8 ply yarn for the nests, would be gratefully received.

You can even pop along for a coffee, as the Cocoa & Rose have kindly pledged to donate $1 from every coffee sold during the event to bushfire relief.

Crafting for the kangaroos (and birds and possums and koalas) will be at the Cocoa & Rose on Saturday, January 25 from 4 – 7pm. Click here for more info.