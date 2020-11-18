CHESS THE MUSICAL A knight to remember



Perth Symphony Orchestra and StoreyBoard Entertainment have announced the Perth debut of CHESS THE MUSICAL, hitting Perth Concert Hall in June 2021.

Featuring the iconic music of ABBA’s Björn Ulvaeus and Benny Andersson, lyrics by Tim Rice and Bjorn Ulvaeus, and drawing from the book by Tim Rice, CHESS THE MUSICAL is inspired by extraordinary real-life events.

CHESS THE MUSICAL tells the story of a complex love triangle combined with dramatic political intrigue, set against the background of the Cold War in the early 1980s, where Soviet and American forces attempt to manipulate an international chess championship for political gains.

The Perth performances of this much-loved musical, which recently premiered in Moscow, will

feature the London West End orchestrations with a full twenty-five-piece orchestra. The stellar Perth cast for this semi-staged event will be announced in February 2021.

Perth Symphony Orchestra and StoreyBoard Entertainment’s CHESS THE MUSICAL hits Perth Concert Hall in June 2021. Tickets are on sale Friday, December 4. For more information head to chessmusical.info.