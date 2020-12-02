CARLA GENEVE Excited for all the right reasons



Carla Geneve has announced a summer tour of Western Australian following the release her latest single The Right Reason this year.

Geneve will kick off the tour on Sunday, December 6 at the Indian Ocean Hotel before heading to Broome to perform at The Roey on Friday, December 11. Following on, Geneve will perform in Bunbury at The Prince of Wales on Thursday, December 17; Freo.Social on Friday, December 18; Top Floor Nightclub on Saturday, December 19; and Geneve’s hometown Albany at White Star Hotel on Sunday, December 20.

With no hint of slowing down, Geneve will then perform in Dunsborough at the Here Comes the Sun Festival on Saturday, January 2, 2021, before heading to Exmouth to play at the Froth Craft Brewery on Friday, January 22. The final leg of the tour will see Carla Geneve hit Fremantle Arts Centre with Spacey Jane on Sunday, January 31 before finishing the tour at The Garage in Osborne Park on Saturday, February 2.

Carla Geneve is known for her captivating live shows, powerhouse vocals and her unique brand of brutally honest lyricism. She established herself as one of Australia’s most prominent up and coming artists after the release of her breakout debut self-titled EP.

Carla Geneve’s Western Australian tour runs from Sunday, December 6, 2020, until Saturday, February 2, 2021. Tickets are on sale at oztix.com.au.