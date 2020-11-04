HERE COMES THE SUN It feels like years since it’s been here



After making its inaugural appearance in October last year, south-west festival Here Comes the Sun is set to return in 2021, this time in a new location, Dunsborough Playing Fields, and in a new summer fixture on Saturday, January 2.

The festival line up is one worth a holiday road trip for, with acts such as Birds of Tokyo (pictured above), Crooked Colours, Drapht, Great Gable, Carla Geneve and Your Girl Pho set to offer everything from rock, hip hop, folk, electronica and everything in between. More acts are set to be announced in the lead up to the event.

The festival celebrates WA’s fortune in remaining safe and able to party this summer, stating “with some of the best music acts in the country absolutely itching to play, and plenty of space for people to gather safely, we feel it’s time for a party…a get-together on the grandest scale.”

Here Comes the Sun hits Dunsborough Playing Fields on Saturday, January 2, 2021. For presale tickets and more info head to herecomesthesun.com.au