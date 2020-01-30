BUSHFIRE RELIEF COMEDY GALA Sweet relief



Some of Australia’s best comedy talent will join forces to raise funds for the bushfire crisis going on in Australia right now. The Bushfire Relief Comedy Gala at the Astor Theatre will be one of the biggest night of comedy Perth has ever seen. The laughs will start at 7:30pm on Monday, February 3.

100% of the proceeds will go to the Australian Red Cross Bushfire Relief. The Red Cross are currently using funds for on the ground disaster services which helps fund relief centres, and they also help with immediate bushfire support. They have allocated $30m for emergency grants for people whose homes were destroyed and $8.2m has gone to people so far, with $1m out the door each day.

Peter Rowsthorn (Brett on Kath and Kim, pictured above), Matt Dyktynski (mix94.5’s Matt from Clairsy, Matt and Kymba), Georgie Carroll (Channel Ten’s Have You Been Paying Attention), Janelle Koenig (Perth comedy favourite), SUNS of FRED (Melbourne Comedy Festival), Mandy Knight (UK), Craig Quartermaine (ABC Comedy), Rory Lowe (Internet Star), Ruven Govender (NZ) and Patrick Melton (USA) will provide the entertainment for the evening.

The Bushfire Comedy Gala at the Astor Theatre starts at 7:30pm on Monday, February 3.