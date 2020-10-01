BORAT Making Kazakhstan great again



In some “very nice” news this week, Kazakhstan’s most famous journalist, Borat, is set to return to our screens. Sacha Baron Cohen’s sequel to the popular 2006 mockumentary Borat! Cultural Learnings of America for Make Benefit Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan will premiere on Amazon Prime Video. There is no official release date yet, but it’s hotly tipped to debut in late October, just before the U.S. presidential election in November.

Few details about the film have emerged, though video of the English entertainer in his Borat costume, driving around Los Angeles, hit YouTube in August. Since then, former New York City Mayor and President Donald Trump’s attorney, Rudy Giuliani said he had a run-in with the comedian, who tried to trick him into an interview. There were also two notable sightings of the comedian in July, though neither has been confirmed to be for the Borat film. In June, video surfaced of Baron Cohen, disguised as a hillbilly singer, infiltrating a far-right rally in Washington, where he tried to lead the crowd in a singalong with racist lyrics.

Baron Cohen and cohorts are said to have flown to various parts of the U.S. and internationally to shoot the film. As he did on the first Borat, Brüno, and his Showtime summer series Who Is America, Baron Cohen risked his life multiple times to shoot the scenes in this film. There are reports he had to wear a bulletproof vest on two different shooting days and on many days, there were risky and dangerous scenarios in shooting.

The first Borat movie was wildly popular, earning more than $200 million worldwide and winning a Golden Globe. The film was also controversial, with many people who appeared in the film later suing Baron Cohen and his team, saying he misled them and harmed their reputations.

Sacha Baron Cohen's Borat sequel will debut on Amazon Prime Video. An official release date is yet to be announced.