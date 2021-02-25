ALT // FEST The loud underground

As part of WAM‘s upcoming WA Music Week, ALT and Hearts of Darkness Inc have come together to present ALT//FEST: A Festival of Loud Contemporary Sound.The underground mini-festival will showcase fourteen of Perth’s alternative, noise and experimental artists across two stages at Badlands Bar on Saturday, March 20.
Artists include Nerve Quakes, Pestis Cultus, M.S.O.L, Dead Jerk, HEXX, Suneater, Paranoias, No Future, Hi. Ok, Sorry., Christopher J Brown, Nervous, Din, Phantasis Satanica, KRIMI with RTR FM DJs kicking off the event in the courtyard.
WAM’s WA Music Week is a 10-day celebration of original, contemporary music featuring over 60 events across regional and metropolitan Western Australia running from Friday, March 19 to Sunday, March 28.
ALT//FEST hits Badlands Bar on Saturday, March 20 as part of WAM’s WA Music Week. For tickets and more info, head here.