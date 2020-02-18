ALANIS MORISSETTE You oughta know



We thought you oughta know about this one. Alanis Morissette has added a Perth date at RAC Arena to her 2020 World Tour as the Canadian singer-songwriter celebrates 25 years of her iconic album Jagged Little Pill. Mark Saturday, April 18 down into your diaries, 90s kids! She will be joined for the tour by special guest Julia Stone, ie Angus and Julia Stone minus the Angus.

Since 1995, Alanis Morissette has been one of the most influential musicians in contemporary music. Her deeply expressive music and performances have earned vast critical praise and seven Grammy awards. Morissette’s 1995 debut, Jagged Little Pill was followed by nine more eclectic and acclaimed albums. She has contributed musically to theatrical releases and has acted on the big and small screen. Outside of entertainment, she is an avid supporter of female empowerment, as well as spiritual, psychological and physical wellness.

In December 2019, not only did Jagged Little Pill the musical make its Broadway debut in New York City, Morissette also released her newest song Reasons I Drink from her anticipated ninth album, Such Pretty Forks In The Road, due out Friday, May 1.

Alongside her brother Angus, Julia Stone has released four studio albums, including triple platinum and 5 x ARIA Award winning chart-topper, Down the Way. Their 2017 single Chateau, from the ARIA no. 2 album Snow, reached no. 3 on the triple j Hottest 100 and they went on to play their biggest sold out world tour to date. Julia spent 2019 based between New York and L.A. finishing her third solo studio album, to be released later this year.

Such Pretty Forks In The Road is out Friday, May 1. Alanis Morissette celebrates 25 years of Jagged Little Pill at RAC Arena on Saturday, April 18. Tickets go on sale Friday, February 21 at 12.00pm from Live Nation.