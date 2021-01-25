ADORE ME With friends like these…



From the writers of sold out Fringe World show Death in the Golden Triangle comes a new drama about obsession, image and adulthood. Based in the peak of a Perth summer, the show follows a gathering between old friends that devolves into a night of brutal honesty as they confront an event from their past, showing how the cyclical nature of forgiveness comes to an end after the dangers of unchecked ego and secret failure are explored. Prior to the show kicking off for a nightly run at Home Economics at Girls School from Tuesday, February 2 until Sunday, February 14 (get more info and tickets here), MICHAEL HOLLICK caught up with Co-writer and Director Dylan Gojak to find out more.

How would you describe your show in your own words?

Adore Me is a story about five friends in their mid-twenties dealing with the consequences of obsession, insecurity and the mythologising of their youth.

And who do you feel with connect with this story the most?

I think this play will resonate with many friendship groups – it has a lot of nostalgia to it. It also has a specific focus on the LGBTQIA+ community, and the intricacies of how, in particular, some gay men respond to obsession, invalidation and love.

How Long have you been preparing for Fringe 2021?

We started working on the play in April 2020.

Regarding Adore Me, what is the one thing that your show “says,” the main thing that you are eager to share with audiences?

All of us share our own individual stories of friendship and growing up, and this is just one story about a group of people finding themselves at a difficult crossroads in their life. At the end of the day, Adore Me says, sometimes you can love someone and have been through a lot with them, but a history of shared experiences isn’t always a reason to continue to have them in your life.

What do you think differentiates your show from the other Fringe 2021 shows?

Its honesty. We wanted to present something that did not gloss over the realities that exist in a lot of friendship groups.

And finally, what fruit is your show most like? And why?

A Pomegranate. They are beautiful and delightful, but also incredibly messy to handle.